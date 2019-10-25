On Friday at the Paley Media Center in New York City, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and News Corp CEO Robert Thomson engaged in a frank discussion about the role of news media in informing conversation on Facebook’s platform. It came after the soft launch of Facebook News, a new curation product intended to spotlight top-quality daily news.

Zuckerberg said that he thinks Facebook News can reach 20 to 30 million people in the next few years, which he expects will expand to international markets in the future.

“It’s very clear that the work that the news industry does is … critical for democracy,” said Zuckerberg. “This is gonna be the first time ever that there is a dedicated space in the [Facebook] app focused on some high-quality journalism … [and] the first time we’re making multi-year financial commitments. We’ve gotten these secondary tabs to work.”

News launched for a subset of Facebook users in the U.S. this morning, accessible from a shortcut that appears in the toolbar at the bottom of Facebook’s mobile app. It highlights developing stories deemed relevant to the national conversation by curators who source from select publishers, and in addition original reporting from local publications in major metros including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, Houston, Washington D.C., Miami, Atlanta, and Boston.

“I think in a lot of ways, local papers have probably been hit the hardest … I don’t think that [there’s even been one] sustainable business model around news,” said Zuckerberg. “[That’s why we’re] forming partnerships around this news tab and we’re going to include that [local] content.”

In News, a group of curators — who Facebook says are free from editorial intervention — populate a dedicated tab with articles chosen according to publicly available guidelines. Personalized content that isn’t manually aggregated, like regional and independent reporting, is selected algorithmically. News allows users to choose which publishers they’d like to see and to hide articles and topics from those they’d rather not read. For users with subscriptions linked to their Facebook account, a new section collates the content they pay for. And Facebook says that News will eventually fold in content from Today In. By way of a refresher, Today In allows Facebook users to browse news, events, discussions, and more related to their current city, and it recently expanded to over 6,000 towns and cities across the U.S. (up from six in January). That control — that choice and curation — is a vitally important part of the News experience, said Zuckerberg. “[We’re] making it so the content in the News tab is not a person is saying ‘I’ll follow in the New York Times’ or ‘I’ll follow the Fox News’ and then they get content from [those publications]. Rather, we have a team of people who are choosing which content to show, which creates a … dynamic where we have a reason to go out and pay for that content to get it into the system so that we can choose to show it.”