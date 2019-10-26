Western Digital‘s WD Black is one of those lifesavers in the modern age of gaming, where we all suffer from a lack of hard drive space.

Unless you’ve bought a new machine recently, you are probably torn every time you get a new game. You want to play it, but something like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is 175 gigabytes.

The WD Black P10 Game Drive, a USB-based external storage drive, can store as much as 300 games on a PC. And a version for the Xbox One can store as many as 300 games.

The problem is getting acute as games like Halo 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, Gears of War 4, and Final Fantasy XV all top 100 gigabytes (GB) of space. Each one of those games could take up more than 20% of the space on a 500GB Xbox One or PlayStation 4 storage.

But what’s worse is that the average gamer has about 20 games, taking up on average about 1.7 terabytes (TB) of space, said Jared Peck, senior product manager at WD, in an interview with GamesBeat back in August.

Image Credit: WD

I felt like I didn’t want to load any new games onto my machine. That’s because it means I would have to delete some games like my Red Dead Redemption 2 save games. And that was quite an experience, where I completed 105 missions in the single-player game. I want to keep that around, but it takes up a ton of space.

The WD Black P10 Game Drive can store up to 5 terabytes (125 games) for $150. 2TB for $90 and 4TB for $130. The largest has a capacity for 125 games on a 2.5-inch drive. The 2TB drive has 140 megabytes (MB) per second transfer time, and while 4TB and 5TB versions have 130 MB/second. It has Superspeed USB of 5GB/second connectivity, with one drive and multiple platters.

I’ve taken my P10 Game Drive on the road with me and I used it to store 45 gameplay videos when I went to a Call of Duty preview event. Those videos are still on the drive, and I’ve still got more than 4TB of space left. I don’t need to get rid of them, and that’s a welcome relief.

If you want to get rid of your storage anxiety, I suggest you get a WD Black drive.