Aviatrix, a five-year-old provider of networking and security services for multi-cloud enterprises, today announced that it has raised $40 million in a series C funding round led by existing investor CRV. Previous backers Formation 8, Ignition Partners, and Liberty Global Ventures contributed to the tranche, which brought Aviatrix’s total raised to over $60 million following a $15 million series B round in January 2017 and a $10 million series A round in February 2015.

Recently appointed CEO Steve Mullaney says the fresh capital will be used to scale the startup’s sales, channel, customer support, marketing, and product development operations. Underscoring its growth, Aviatrix in the past year relocated its headquarters to Santa Clara, California, tripling its office space to accommodate staff expansion.

“Business and application owners demand networking and security teams provide the same level of resiliency, performance, functionality, and security in the cloud as they get on premises,” added Mullaney. “The basic constructs of AWS and the other public clouds do not give enterprises the toolset required to accomplish this, and it is causing a great deal of pain for IT moving to the cloud. Aviatrix gives enterprise IT an architecture to provide a common set of networking, security, and operational services across one or more public clouds. We’re seeing unprecedented demand from some of the largest organizations, and this latest funding will enable us to extend our demonstrable market leadership even more quickly.”

In a nutshell, Aviatrix develops public cloud and edge orchestration solutions that sit atop Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including transit networking, network segmentation, firewall integration, SAML VPN and site-to-cloud VPN access, cloud to internet egress filtering, encryption, and more. Connectivity statuses and latency metrics are collated in a code-free and browser-based management console, as are alerts and displays.

With Aviatrix’s AVX Controller, admins can define tags for specific network ranges and apply security rules and firewall filters based on those tags. Additionally, they’re able to control outbound traffic from VPCs with egress filtering and to log security policy events to third-party tools like Splunk, SumoLogic, Syslog, ELK, and Datadog. And they can tap Aviatrix’s troubleshooting tools to automatically identify connectivity problems and generate real-time performance reports.

The multi-cloud management market is projected to grow to $7.89 billion by the end of 2024, by some estimates, and Aviatrix has formidable rivals in RightScale, Scalr, Embotics, and others. But it has made impressive inroads, attracting the business of brands like Gree, Hyatt, Clara, VMWare, FICO, Netflix, PerBlue, Pfizer, Informatica, Billabong, MicroStrategy, Experian, the University of Wharton, NCR, SoFi, NASA, QuickenLoans, and Robert Half.

“CRV invests in people who pair market insights with proven abilities to execute,” said CRV general partner and Aviatrix board member Devdutt Yellurkar. “Steve Mullaney has assembled the best go-to-market talent in the industry — fueling impressive momentum in enterprise adoption and partnerships that are driving substantial revenue growth. It’s rare for CRV to lead a Series C round, but we did so here based on the enormous opportunity. We’re incredibly excited to be a part of Aviatrix’s trailblazing journey.”