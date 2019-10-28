Kojima Productions announced today that Death Stranding will release for PC at some point “in early summer of 2020.”

Thanks to all of you who have been supporting #DEATHSTRANDING!

DEATH STRANDING release on PS4 is November 8, 2019!!

Furthermore, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS is happy to announce that DEATH STRANDING will be coming to PC in early summer of 2020!!

Death Stranding is a game about a delivery man in a post-apocalyptic, paranormal future. It’s the newest title from Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima, and it’s his first project since leaving Konami in 2015.

The game is releasing for PlayStation 4 on November 8. Kojima revealed Death Stranding as a Sony-published PS4 exclusive during E3 2016. While PS4 will remain its only console home, PC gamers will get a chance to try out the star-studded game, which has The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus playing the leading role of Sam Porter Bridges.

While Sony is publishing the PS4 version, 505 Games is taking care of the PC port. The Milan, Italy-based-company has published notable 2019 releases including Control and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.