Apex Legends has seen 70 million players since its launch in February. Electronic Arts revealed the milestone today during its earnings report.

The battle royale shooter had a surprise launch on February 4 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is from Respawn Entertainment and takes place in its Titanfall universe, but it doesn’t involve any giant robots. Instead, Apex Legends has attracted fans with its fast-paced action and hero-based combat.

Apex Legends has only been available on PC through EA’s Origin store, but EA announced today that it will be making its games available on Steam. That will include Apex Legends, and being on Steam could help the title reach an even larger audience — and help EA sell season passes and other digital in-game goods.

The multiplayer game is free-to-play, with Respawn offering season passes and in-game cosmetics as microtransactions. Apex Legends is in its third season right now. It started on October 1, and this season has added a new map to the game for the first time since launch.

Respawn is a busy studio. It’s Star Wars game, Jedi: Fallen Order, comes out on November 15. The developer is also making a Medal of Honor game for virtual reality.