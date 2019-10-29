Following yesterday’s announcement of AirPods Pro wireless headphones and the subsequent release of iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS 13.2 to support them, Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.1 and watchOS 6.1 — both supporting AirPods Pro, as well as adding additional features.

macOS 10.15.1 includes a number of small tweaks to last month’s major release of Catalina, which notably replaced iTunes with three standalone media apps, updated the Photos app with new UI elements, and introduced a Mac version of the Find My app. Like the new iOS and iPadOS releases, this point release features a collection of over 70 new or updated emoji, support for encrypted HomeKit Secure Video, and broader support for AirPlay 2 speakers in HomeKit environments.

watchOS 6.1 is noteworthy both for its addition of AirPods Pro support, and the fact that it’s the first release of watchOS 6 for the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2. Apple previously released watchOS 6.0 solely for Series 3, 4, and 5 devices, bringing a large collection of new apps, watch faces, and feature tweaks to the wearable platform, as well as an on-device App Store.

The new macOS release can be downloaded through System Preferences > Software Update, and is a 4.49GB download. watchOS 6.1 can now be downloaded through either a version 6.0 Apple Watch’s own Settings > General > Software Update system or a companion iPhone’s Watch app, under General > Software Update.