More than half of marketers are advancing their influencer marketing strategies across content, channels, and types of influencers, according to a report by influencer marketing platform AspireIQ.

And the report said that 90% of brands see the value of repurposing influencer content. The report is titled The State of Influencer Marketing 2019: An Analysis of the Social Media Ecosystem.

Due to the increasing interconnectedness of the 2 billion people now on social media, influencer marketing has quickly become a non-negotiable marketing tactic for brands. The report found that marketers are running more campaigns than ever. In fact, 84% of marketers run more than one campaign per year, with more than half running over five campaigns with influencers.

Image Credit: AspireIQ

In addition, 79% of brands either run or plan to run an always-on influencer campaign.

Repurposing influencer-generated content (IGC) on channels other than social, like websites, emails, ads, and in-store, has now become the standard. More than two-thirds of brands already leverage IGC and 21% say they plan to do so in the future. Additionally, the types of content brands are looking to create has evolved beyond static images. 82% of marketers say they will invest in more video content next year, 55% will invest in stories, and 43% will invest in written content.

Brands are also looking at new ways to maximize their efforts by changing the types of influencers they work with. More marketers have found success by partnering with micro-influencers, who have 42% higher engagement rates than macro-influencers.

Image Credit: AspireIQ

“We’ve reached an era where influencer marketing is about more than promoting your brand on social. Now, influencers power content engines to help brands tell a consistent story on all the channels where their users are active,” said Anand Kishore, president of AspireIQ, in a statement. “In the future, brands and influencers will work even closer to build and foster communities that engage in a shared passion for what those brands make.”

The report also said influencer costs are rising. The current average price per influencer post is 26 cents. The baseline cost-per-engagement has almost doubled since June of 2018, and will likely continue to climb.

Image Credit: AspireIQ

But influencer marketing pays off. On average, brands spend $6,249.81 per campaign, but see a return-on-investment of 432%. Investment in influencers continues to climb. With ROIs sky-high, 69.8% of marketers plan to increase their influencer marketing budget in the next year.

TikTok has strengthened its stake. According to data from The Influencer Marketing Factory, 70% of influencers are between 14 and 19 years old, and brands spend an average of $10,000 for influencer marketing campaigns on TikTok. AspireIQ works with more than 400 brands on influencer marketing.