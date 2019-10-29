Last quarter, Electronic Arts released FIFA 20, Madden NFL 20, and NHL 20. But once again, the company’s basketball sim NBA Live was a no-show. Now, EA is confirming that it is canceling that game — even though it never officially announced it.

“We’re not launching a new NBA Live HD product this season,” EA chief executive officer Andrew Wilson said during a conference call with investors. “Instead, we’re expanding our vision, leaning hard into the new leading-edge platforms, and taking the time to ensure we deliver against the opportunity for our players.”

This is only the latest trouble for EA Sports and its NBA games. The publisher has cancelled four basketball games in the last several years. That includes NBA Elite 11, NBA Live 12, NBA Live 13, and NBA Live 17.

But now EA is looking forward to the launch of the next-generation consoles to finally put an end to the struggles.

“We’re excited by what we’ve built so far, and yet we know the world is changing,” Wilson said. “New platforms are coming that will bring social connection, accessibility, and player creativity to the fore. In a future of new possibilities, players shouldn’t be content with a game built for today’s realities and based on what we know to be possible, we feel we can go so much further with the new design.”

Microsoft and Sony are releasing new consoles next holiday. This could give EA the option to launch a new NBA Live as a launch game for PlayStation 5 or the next Xbox.

Take-Two Interactive’s NBA 2K20, meanwhile, launched in September. It is already the best-selling game so far of 2019.