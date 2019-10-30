Activision Blizzard announced today that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare made $600 million in its first three days. The publisher reveals that the strong start already makes it the best-selling game of 2019.

That’s a better launch than the last two Call of Duty games, Black Ops 4 and WWII, which both made $500 million in their opening weekends. In fact, Activision Blizzard notes that this is the best start for any Call of Duty game this console generation.

That $600 million figure includes sales of physical and digital versions of the shooter, which is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It also includes sales of the Defender DLC pack.

“Call of Duty is once again the top-selling new premium game of the year, proving the enduring nature of the franchise across console, PC, mobile, and esports,” said Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard CEO, in the announcement. “In its first three days of release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare more than doubled the box office opening of Joker.”

Modern Warfare also gave Activision Blizzard its best digital launch ever, the best launch for Call of Duty on PC, and the strongest first three days for a digital game on PS4.