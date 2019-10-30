We are just one night of trick-or-treating away from November, and that means it’s time for a new set of complementary games on Xbox Live Gold. November 2019’s Games With Gold includes a brilliant detective, kart racing, and Jedi space battles.

As is standard for Games With Gold, November includes games for Xbox One as well as some backward compatible titles from Xbox and Xbox 360. You can get all four games through the store on Xbox One. But you must maintain an active Gold subscription to retain access.

Here are November’s games:

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

The Final Station

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Joy Ride Turbo

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter is a $55 mystery adventure from developer Bigben Interactive for Xbox One. It features history’s most notorious (and most public domain) detective uncovering the details of a dark crime with his friend and assistant Dr. John Watson. It is available through Games With Gold from November 1 through November 30.

The Final Station is a $15 Xbox One game from publisher TinyBuild. It is a train management game set in a dying world. Get it on Gold from November 16 through December 15.

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter is an original Xbox game from LucasArts. It attempts to re-create some of the dogfighting action of prequel trilogy. It is available on Gold from November 1 through November 15.

Joy Ride Turbo is an Xbox 360 game from Microsoft Studios. It is a kart racer with an emphasis on wild tracks and stunts. You can get it on Gold from November 16 through November 30.