Sony announced today that PlayStation 4 sales have now surpassed 102.8 million units as of September 30. The reveal came as part of the company’s financial results for the second quarter of the year.

It has now beaten Wii (101.63 million) and the original PlayStation (102.49 million) to become the second-best selling home console of all time. Only the PlayStation 2, which sold over 155 million machines, has the PS4 beat.

But PS4 sales have actually been slower this year than Sony was hoping. The company was projecting to move 15 million consoles in 2019. It is now expecting to sell 13.5 million. PlayStation 4 sold 17.8 million units in 2018, but that year was more flush with high-profile exclusives like God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Right now, PS4 is tracking alongside the PlayStation 2. But PS4 sales are unlikely to keep this momentum up. Sony is going to release the console’s successor, the PlayStation 5, next holiday season.

Here is a look at cumulative global console shipments for key platforms, launch aligned. The PS4 surpassed 100m faster than the PS2, Wii and PS1 and is now tracking alongside PS2. Will likely end around 120m+, higher than all home consoles except PS2 which sold just under 160m. pic.twitter.com/IEU4NX93X9 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 30, 2019

PlayStation 4 still has some big games coming, though. Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding comes out on November 8 as a console exclusive, while Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II releases on May 29.