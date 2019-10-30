Sanrio, AVM, Lab and MomentSQ are teaming up to take Aggretsuko, based on the hit Aggretsuko Retsuko on Netflix, to mobile gaming.

Now you’ll be able to see your favorite red panda on your mobile screen. The launch will be the first official interactive story game based on Aggretsuko, and it will release on iOS and Android devices first followed by Amazon, Switch, and Steam in the future.

Aggretsuko the mobile game will be a player-driven narrative experience, where fans can influence the storyline with their choices. The format of Aggretsuko is presented like an instant messaging app, and so it’s easy to chat and play on the go.

From building friendships with Gori, Washimi and many others, to experiencing the death metal life and times of Retsuko, fans will slowly unravel her secret world with each episode. As players join in on their witty gossip, the ultimate goal is to evolve your character in order to play a key role in the gang.

It won’t be easy to make all the best choices, and so you may need to brace yourself for that deathly rant and rage best reserved for karaoke nights.

Aggretsuko will headline the launch of MomentSQ, which is the first game platform dedicated to delivering high-quality stories across diverse genres (both licensed and new franchises). Developed by AVM Lab, gamers will experience new stories created by established writers around the world.

The launch phase will include up to 10 releases including Emmy Award-winning series “Emma Approved” by Bernie Su; hit interactive series and games heroes “Rise: The Hero Project” by Zachary Sergi; a high-quality CG animated short “Mila” by Cinzia Angelini, and a live-action interactive mystery named “Summerland” by Jennie Kong.

Aggretsuko on MomentSQ is now available to download via the App Store and Google Play Store later this year. Players can buy new episodes as they release over the coming weeks.

Sanrio announced Aggretsuko is the newest of their 400+ character roster in 2017. The 25-year-old red panda is polite and hardworking in the office by day, and then rages to death metal in karaoke bars by night.

Aggretsuko made her global debut on Netflix as an original short animation series on April 20, 2018; and has become an instant hit through social media @aggretsuko. The series depicts Aggretsuko’s life as an office associate in the accounting department of a trading company in Tokyo, who faces her daily stresses and conflicts in a comical way. The series has attracted not only anime fans, but also millennials who relate to her struggles.