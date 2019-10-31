Dropbox is introducing a bunch of new integrations to its Extensions program today, as it looks to bake more functionality directly into its cloud storage service.

The San Francisco-based company first introduced Dropbox Extensions last November, designed to enable users to work with numerous third-party applications without leaving Dropbox. At launch, integrations included Adobe, Nitro, Vimeo, HelloFax, DocuSign, AirSlate, HelloSign, Pixlr, and SmallPDF.

Today, Dropbox is opening up its Extensions support to include WhatsApp, Workplace by Facebook, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and more. Dropbox is also seemingly touting Gmail as one of its new integrations; however, that was apparently already available — so it’s not clear what is new here.

What today’s news does mean, however, is that users will be able to send files stored in their Dropbox account — on the web or through the Desktop app — to double the amount of services as they could previously.

Workplace growth

This represents a notable evolution for Dropbox Extensions, given that Workplace By Facebook now claims more than 3 million paid users, Microsoft Teams has 13 million users, and WhatsApp is among the most popular apps in the world.

Other new integrations include Line Works, a Slack-like enterprise app from Japanese tech titan Line; video-editing tools WeVideo and Clipchamp; graphic design tool Canva; expenses tracking software Freshbooks; and document workflow software DocSend and Notarize.

One very notable absence here is in fact Slack, which is now used by 12 million workers globally. One can only assume that Dropbox is working to bring it to the party, and the company has in fact confirmed that it is planning to add more integrations in 2020.

While Dropbox started life as a similar cloud storage tool, as it prepared for life as a public company it had to double down on its utility in the workplace. In other words, it couldn’t grow on consumer subscriptions alone. Indeed, Dropbox has been pushing tighter integrations with myriad business-focused services, including a partnership with Google that allows G Suite users to store their files in Dropbox.

For those who liked the simplicity of Dropbox for storing files, all these various updates and integrations add needless complexity to the mix and detract from its original appeal. But for those who need their cloud-based files to play nice with their enterprise tools, then today’s news will likely be greeted with open arms.