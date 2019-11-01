Blizzard president J. Allen Brack began BlizzCon 2019 today in Anaheim, California with some remarks about the company’s controversial decision to ban a Hearthstone pro for saying “Liberate Hong Kong” on a livestream. You can read more about his statement in our story. But we’ve captured the moment and posted it to YouTube for you to view.

You can watch Brack’s full statement on the subject in the clip above.

BlizzCon is continuing through the weekend. And we’ll have more coverage about Diablo IV, new World of Warcraft content, and more.