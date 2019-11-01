World of Warcraft Classic has been a success since launching in August, and Blizzard is looking to keep that momentum going. The company announced what’s next for Classic today at BlizzCon. The player-vs.-player honor system launches on November 15.

Right now, players can kill each other under certain circumstances, but you don’t get anything for doing it. The honor system gives you points for each kill, which help you rank through the PvP system.

Battlegrounnds, which pits teams of players against each other as they try to do things like capture a flag, comes in a future update.

The normal version of World of Warcraft is in its seventh expansion, Battle for Azeroth. Classic takes the game back to how it was before the launch of any expansions. This nostalgic take on World of Wacraft, which has a stronger emphasis on immersion and teamwork, has become a popular alternative for WoW fans who do not like the current state of the game.