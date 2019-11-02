The GamesBeat Decides podcast can finally talk about Death Stranding, and that’s exactly what happens on this week’s episode. Gameranx producer Tom Johnson and Sidequesting editor and podcaster Erron Kelly join GamesBeat PC gaming editor Jeff Grubb for that discussion. The crew also touches on some Destiny 2, The Outer Worlds, and Lonely Mountain Downhill. Join us, won’t you?

The news this week is all about BlizzCon and Blizzard’s announcements. EA is back on Steam. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, meanwhile, misrepresents a real-world war crime, which is fun. The team also talks about Ubisoft creating Yves Guillemot’s Shark Tank where the company’s internal studios have to pitch unique ideas for new games.

Games discussed

Jeff:

Death Stranding

Razer Junglecat

Lonely Mountain Downhill

Mike Erron:

The Outer Worlds

Tom: