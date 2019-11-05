Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, the founder and CEO of 100 Thieves esports organization, has been named the Shaker of The Year for Esports BAR’s Game Shakers Awards for 2020.

Esports BAR, an esports event company owned by Reedmidem, will honor Haag at its event in Cannes, France, in February. The Game Shakers Awards awards event is one of a number that are positioning to become a kind of Oscars of esports event for the fledgling esports industry, which could grow to $1.7 billion in revenue by 2021, according to market researcher Newzoo.

100 Thieves is one of a number of big esports companies that is trying to go beyond esports team competitions in games such as League of Legends, Call of Duty, and Fortnite. It is also leveraging its fame from esports teams to expand into content and apparel. The company raised $35 million in July, and it plans to bring all of its teams together under one roof at its new Los Angeles headquarters.

The Game Shakers Awards jury praised Haag’s impressive work on building a cool mainstream esports brand, especially through a significant success with merchandise, crossover of competitors and entertainers, and traditional sports owner melded into forward-looking activities.

Prior to founding 100 Thieves, Haag was one of the most decorated esports athletes in video game history.

“Esports isn’t trending anymore – it’s mainstream. I’m honored to have played a small role in making that happen, and I’m overwhelmed with gratitude to be receiving this award,” Haag said in a statement. “Thank you to the Esports BAR for naming me the Esports Shaker of the Year — I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

The Shaker of the Year Award recognises individuals for their outstanding work in developing esports, specifically towards non-endemic fans. Previous winners were Nate Nanzer (Overwatch League) in 2018 and Jack Etienne (Cloud 9) in 2019. The winner is chosen by an international jury of leading members of the esports business community.

Organised by Esports BAR in association with Rafe Productions, The Game Shakers Awards are a part of Esports BAR Cannes. Taking place on 11 February 2020, the awards show rewards professionals for bringing esports to mainstream audiences.

The Game Shakers Awards are organised in partnership with VentureBeat / GamesBeat, Twitch, ES1, Millenium, GINX Esports TV, Gamesindustry.biz and Jovem Pan Radio.