Nvidia today unveiled the Jetson Xavier NX, a module for training and deploying AI systems on edge devices like drones, cars, or robots. The Xavier NX is about the size of a credit card that can achieve 21 TOPS for AI workloads, while consuming as little as 10 watts of power.

The Xavier NX will retail for $399 and be available in March.

“So we’ve taken Xavier and tuned it for extremely high performance but in a very targeted power budget of 10 to 15 watts, which is really important for a lot of the segments of the autonomous and robotics embedded world,” Nvidia VP Deepu Talla said in a briefing before its release.

The news comes today as a consortium of 30 AI industry leaders like Arm, Google, and Qualcomm released MLPerf Inference benchmark results, an attempt to create industrywide standards for judging performance of machine learning acceleration hardware and software.

Nvidia says it Turing architecture GPUs beat out competitors like Google’s tensor processing units (TPU) across five benchmarks in datacenters, while Jetson Xavier edged out competitors in edge use cases like machine translation and object detection.

Nvidia also claimed top honors in MLPerf training results announced this summer.