Resolution Games is launching a level builder so fans can create custom levels in Rovio‘s Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs.

The level builder is part of an update for the existing virtual reality game, where you can move around and attack the green pig fortresses from different points of view, thanks to VR. The update is coming in time for the holiday season.

Stockholm-based Resolution Games will release the level builder later this year, marking the first time Angry Birds fans will be able to tap into their inner game designer to create the Angry Birds environments and levels.

“We have been working on this level builder technology for some time and are very excited to have it make its debut in Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs,” said Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games, in a statement. “With our upcoming release, players will have the power to show their creativity in ways we could never imagine. We can’t wait to see what the fans come up with!”

The level builder will be its own sandbox level-building environment that allows players to build and play their own levels with ease. In this first release, players can pass and play with friends and family to have others try and beat their creations.

In 2020, Resolution Games is aiming to launch an online version that will allow players to share their levels with the greater Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs community and even compete for most difficult, highest scoring, most creative and any number of variations.

“For now, we’re eager to get a local version out so fans can start tinkering with the level builder and have endless fun with their creations,” added Palm.

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs is currently available for $15 in the Oculus Rift Store, Oculus Quest Store, PlayStation Store, Steam and Viveport.

Resolution Games’ titles include Acron: Attack of the Squirrels!, Bait!, Wonderglade, Narrows and more with several on the horizon.