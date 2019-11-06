TabTale, a maker of cartoony casual and hyper-casual games, is announcing today it will launch two mobile games based on the upcoming films Charlie’s Angels and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

TabTale has had 2 billion downloads for its free-to-play mobile games. And lately, its specialty has been hyper-casual games, which are casual and easy to get into. And they’re short, often played in rounds that last a matter of seconds.

TabTale has also been busy making taking intellectual properties into mobile. The deals expand on TabTale and Sony Pictures’ previous mobile game collaboration on the Hotel Transylvania series. And in its deal with Sony Pictures, it is doing that with Charlie’s Angels, which launches with the film’s November 15 debut; and Jumanji: The Next Level, which comes out December 13.

Image Credit: TabTale

Charlie’s Angels is a sidescrolling running game, players will leap into action with simple controls to start catching crooks, busting bosses, performing high-speed car chases, and fending off enemies. (You can see that in the video).

The Jumanji mobile game will feature innovative action-adventure game mechanics that include the option of running in four different directions: over the shoulder, towards the player, up, and down.

You can charge forward and fight your enemies, run from animal stampedes, climb cliffs, and dive off waterfalls. You can play as the same characters as in the movie played by Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black.

Image Credit: TabTale

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with TabTale on extending Sony Pictures’ brands into mobile game platforms given their massive, immediate audience network,” said Jamie Stevens, executive vice president global consumer products at Sony Pictures, in a statement. “The new games will be the perfect complement to our upcoming franchise titles releasing in theaters later this year.”

Sony Pictures and TabTale’s previous Hotel Transylvania Adventures mobile game based had more than 12 million downloads after it debuted a year ago.

“Prolonging the fun and excitement you experience while watching a movie is gradually becoming a must,” said Sagi Schliesser, CEO of TabTale, in a statement. “We are proud to launch the official games for the movies that will dominate the box office this holiday season.”

Crazy Labs made the games for TabTale.