WhatsApp is updating a feature that allows users to control who adds them to group chats, and rolling it out to all 1.5 billion users around the world.

Anyone who relies on WhatsApp to communicate with friends, family, and everyone in between, knows how easy it is to be added to random group chats without consent. And that is why the Facebook-owned messaging giant introduced a new feature back in April that allows its users to stipulate who can add them to a group.

Up until now, the privacy setting has been available in India only, where it has been fine-tuning the feature ahead of the global rollout which is kicking off now. It’s worth noting that with more than 400 million users, India is a big market for WhatsApp, but it is also a market that has struggled with the spread of incendiary messages and fake news. As such, India has been a core focus for WhatsApp, where it has introduced stricter message-forwarding restrictions to try to curb the spread of misinformation.

While being able to stop yourself from being added to any group chat fits into that broader narrative, in reality it’s a feature that will likely appeal to everyone globally, given that it gives them more granular privacy controls that may help cut down on spam.

To activate the new feature, head to Settings in the updated app which should be rolling out to everyone from today, and head to Account > Privacy > Groups. There are three options here: “Everyone” does as it suggests, and allows you to accept group chat requests from anyone who has your mobile phone number. “My contacts” limits invites to those who are in your address book. And “My contacts except…” allows you to blacklist specific people.

This is actually slightly different from the inaugural launch in India, which originally gave users a “Nobody” option instead of the “My contacts except…,” but the update here is probably a more useful tool as it affords more control over who can and can’t add you to group chats. Indeed, there is a “select all” option contained within this that has the same effect as the original “Nobody” toggle.

Anyone who doesn’t have permission to add you to a group chat has to send you a personal invite, which you are then free to accept or decline.