Europe’s Competition Commissioner said that while she remained optimistic about the role of technology in society, tech’s biggest companies must do more to curb their abusive behavior or face greater regulation. However, she was reluctant to back calls for breaking them up out of fear of unintended consequences of such a move.

“From a competition point of view, you would have to do something where breaking up the company was the only solution to [their] illegal behavior,” said Margrethe Vestager, who will be getting an expanded role under the new European Commission. “We don’t have that kind of case right now. I will never exclude that that could happen. But so far, we don’t have a problem that big, where breaking up a company would be the solution.”

Vestager was speaking on stage at the Web Summit in Lisbon, where she was introduced as one of the people most feared by Silicon Valley. Over the past five years, she has become one of the toughest critics of big tech, leading a crusade that has included the investigation into Apple’s Irish tax breaks that found the company had dodged more than $14.5 billion in taxes. She also accused Facebook of lying to regulators to get approval for its WhatsApp acquisition.

And she has so far levied three antitrust fines against Google: $2.72 billion for abusing its dominance in search to boost its comparison shopping service, a $5 billion penalty for abusing the dominant position of its Android mobile operating system, and $1.69 billion for abusing its dominant position in search to force third-party sites to favor its own ad network while freezing out rivals. And there are indications that Google’s AI-powered job platforms are now under scrutiny.

During a press conference earlier in the day, Vestager also confirmed that she’s been getting lots of antitrust complaints about Apple Pay and has begun scrutinizing the service, according to Reuters.

Just when big tech thought they were going to move on and maybe get a fresh start, the new European Commission reappointed Vestager to a new five-year term and expanded her portfolio to more broadly include technology policy, in addition to antitrust.

Considering she’s emerged as a kind of tech giant slayer in recent years, it was somewhat surprising that she wasn’t ready to join the chorus of voices calling on these companies to be broken up. In the U.S., presidential candidates such as Elizabeth Warren have been vocal about the need to break up companies like Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon to put a limit on their power.

On one hand, Vestager applauded this belated awakening in the U.S. regarding the need for regulation and enforcement.

“What I sense is a very renewed, not only interest, but also engagements by U.S. authorities to start asking questions, to start engaging, to start investigating, to say, ‘Well maybe there’s an enforcer role for us here as well. And that is very, very welcome.”

Still, while Vestager said that while there are clearly big issues, she’s not yet convinced that a break up is the right tool to fix them.

“The problem in that debate is that the people advocating it don’t have a model as to how to do this,” she said. “And if you know this story about an antique kind of creature, when you chopped out one head, and I think one, two or seven came out. So there is a risk that you do not solve the problem. You just have many more problems…I am much more in the line of thinking that when you become that big, you get a special responsibility.”

She also explained that her willingness to confront these companies was not out of an anti-American bias, as some like President Trump have said. But rather, she sees the power amassed by these companies as limiting the ability for others to compete and other innovations to emerge.

“There’s a risk that the many interesting companies, they have no chance of competing,” she said. “If tech sort of gets to besomething that is only embedded in giant companies then it is beyond our democracies. Then I think we lose trust in technology. And part of my mission is that we builtdtrust in technology by making sure that we can reach the potential.”

What she would like to see is companies begin to take more actions that match their words. In some cases, such as political advertising, she praised Twitter for its recent announcement it would end such ads, and wondered why it seemed so difficult for Facebook to do the same. And beyond that, why so many platforms seem willing to tolerate so much abusive behavior.

“The bottom line of all of this is that we may have new technology, but we do not have new values,” Vestager said. “We have discussed in depth, at length in the real world, what we want to accept and what we will not accept. I simply do not understand why that is not the same thing in the digital world…Why that should be any different in a digital world? I don’t understand…Maybe we should do even more because the risk is that we completely undermine our democracy.”

Specifically, she called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to do more: “If he himself put action behind his words, we would see change rapidly. And that would be very welcome….And I’m not the CEO of Facebook I’m not to judge, but I think the time has come, where they should also put action behind their words.”

Under her new role, she also will be responsible for rule making around artificial intelligence. She said this is an area where she believes there is immense potential to solve big problems like health care and climate change. But regulating AI will be “very tricky,” she said, because there is risk of putting in rules that quickly become outdated.

“AI is developing, and that is wonderful because I see no limits as to how artificial intelligence can support what we want to do as humans,” Vestager said. “But we need to get in control of the cornerstones so that we can trust it…Because if we accept bias and we basically just take the world we have right now. And, and we set it in stone.”

Such vigilance will be critical going forward because in recent years, the biggest tech companies have clearly set their ambitions to become even bigger. “If you look at new Google services being launched, if you look at the Facebook Libra plans, if you look at the Apple streaming services, you see still bigger ambitions,” Vestager said.

Despite growing pessimism about the role of technology and the influence of big tech companies, Vestager said she retains hope that these problems can be managed and that regulators can help ensure trust between citizens and the products that are changing their lives.

“Well, if I’m an optimist, this is because I think that it’s a moral obligation,” she said. “Because pessimists, the really never get anything done. Because you think it’s going to worse tomorrow so why bother.”