MaaS Global, a Finnish startup that’s setting out to bring a multi-modal subscription transport service to cities globally, has raised €29.5 million ($33 million) in a round of funding from BP Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation, and Nordic Ninja — a Japanese VC fund that invests specifically in Nordic companies.

Founded out of Helsinki in 2015, MaaS Global is better known for its mobile app known as Whim, which offers a range of subscription and pay-as-you-go plans for city travelers to book (and pay for) buses, trains, taxis, bikes, rental cars, and more — all from a single app.

Whim launched originally in its native Helsinki back in 2017, and it has since expanded to a handful of cities across the U.K., Belgium, and Austria. With another $33 million in the bank, taking its total funding to date to around $60 million, the company is well-financed to continue scaling its business to new markets in 2020, which will include the U.S., Japan, Singapore, and additional European cities.

“The world of transportation is going through disruption that is technology-enabled but, fundamentally, demand-driven,” noted MaaS Global CEO and founder Sampo Hietanen. “The new investment will help us continue scaling the business to new continents.”

It’s worth noting that MaaS Global is partnership-based, meaning that the company requires buy-in from all the various mobility providers that operate in each city, and negotiating with the countless players around the world will likely be a time-consuming and resource-intensive endeavor. And that is why this latest cash injection is pivotal to the platform’s expansion.

While prices and plans may vary from city-to-city and country-to-country depending on the partnerships and transport options available, Whim’s current offering in Helsinki offers a glimpse into the kind of numbers users elsewhere in the world can expect.

A completely unlimited pass, covering all public transport, bikes, taxis (within 5km), and rental cars weighs in at €499 ($553) for the month. For €249 ($276) per month, you’ll get a rental car on the weekend, unlimited bike access, a 15% discount on taxis, and a 30-day public transport ticket. And for €59.7 ($66) per month, you’ll get public transport, unlimited bikes, capped-fare taxi rides, and flat-fare, per-day car rental.

Alternatively, you can just buy all your tickets individually at the usual price through the Whim app under the pay-as-you-go plan.

Going multi-modal

Whim represents part of a growing “multi-modal” shift in cities globally. All the main urban mobility companies are pushing heavily in that direction, including Uber which not only now displays public transit data in its main ride-hailing app, but offers numerous transport options from electric mopeds to bikes and scooters. And last week, urban transit app Moovit partnered with Waze Carpool to add ride-share to its myriad other transport options.

As with other industries, subscriptions are also playing a bigger part in the transport sphere, partly to encourage customer lock-in in an increasingly competitive landscape. Uber, for example, now offers Ride Pass in some markets, offering lower prices on individual fares for a monthly fee of around $25.

All of this is what is commonly referred to as “mobility as a service” (MaaS), which is why Whim’s parent company has incorporated that acronym into its name. The MaaS industry is expected to grow from $6.8 billion in 2020 to $106.8 billion by 2030, according to a recent MarketsandMarkets report, so we can expect many similar services to crop up in the coming years. Indeed, back in February, popular transit app Citymapper launched City Pass in London, serving as an all-in-one subscription to multiple modes of transport.

Whim feeds into that broader picture, which acknowledges that commuters would rather not fiddle around with different apps and passes, and would much rather just have a single portal through which they can manage all their transport options.

“Whim is super convenient — it offers users a single digital key that unlocks the full spectrum of city transport. It takes the hassle out of planning travel, taking on board users’ preferences and connecting and booking their ideal transport choices,” said Roy Williamson, vice president for advanced mobility at BP. “The mobility-as-a-service industry is forecast to grow significantly in revenue by 2030, as the market shifts towards a model of on-demand access to both public and private transport networks.”

Whim said that it has facilitated more than 6 million trips since its launch two years ago, a number that should rise sharply as it gears up for a big global expansion in 2020.