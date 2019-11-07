Publisher Take-Two Interactive says that it is happy with the launch of The Outer Worlds. Take-Two subsidiary Private Division published the space role-playing adventure from developer Obsidian on October 25. That put it outside of the company’s Q2 earnings reporting period, but Take-Two said that the game should have a noticeable impact on its Q3 results.

“It’s outperforming our expectations handily,” Take-Two chief executive Strauss Zelnick said today on a conference call with investors. “We’re very happy.”

Zelnick went on to say that the company wouldn’t provide any specific numbers because it’s too early.

But in Take-Two’s Q2 earnings release, Zelnick cited The Outer Worlds as one of the reasons the company is raising its guidance for the year.

“The third quarter is off to a solid start with the launches of The Outer Worlds, Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC, and WWE 2K20,” said Zelnick. “And we will bolster our holiday line-up with offerings for Google Stadia and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”

The Outer Worlds is out now for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. It has players making decisions, meeting characters, and going on quests in a distant solar system. The game takes a lot of cues from the Fallout series, which Obsidian worked on previously. Fans are responding positively to the game, and that includes GamesBeat managing editor Jason Wilson, who reviewed it.

It was the No. 3 most downloaded PlayStation Network game in October, according to Sony. It’s also a huge part of Xbox Game Pass for both Xbox One and PC. So anyone who has a subscription to those services can play the new game at no additional charge.

Finally, Take-Two said The Outer Worlds is coming to Switch before March 31, 2020.