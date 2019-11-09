The highly anticipated VR action-adventure game Boneworks from Stress Level Zero is scheduled for release on December 10.

Boneworks has been in ongoing development this year with Q4 being the target until now. Back in October, the game reached a state that made it playable from start to finish. Boneworks will release on PC VR and garnered a lot of interest due to its sophisticated physics system, which allows you to interact with the environment in surprising ways. UploadVR’s Ian Hamilton tried a demo of the game earlier in the year, and said it felt like the first proper next generation VR game.

The release date reveal accompanies a new gameplay trailer which gives a fantastic look at some of the puzzle solving and combat aspects of the game. We’ve received some gameplay snippets before but this is a good extended look at one continuous section of the game.

While Boneworks is only coming to PC VR on launch, Facebook revealed at its Oculus Connect 6 VR developers conference there’s another game in the Boneworks universe set to come to Oculus Quest in 2020. With Asgard’s Wrath offering an ambitious and incredibly deep narrative, Pistol Whip offering a new addictive rhythm experience, Stormland set to debut soon — and now Boneworks with a confirmed date — the last few months of 2019 are crowded with highly anticipated VR releases competing for attention. Oculus Link is on the horizon as well and likely to reshape the VR market with its PCVR-Quest connection and we haven’t heard word updating the status of Valve’s flagship VR game, which Valve set for release this year back in April at the official reveal of the Index VR headset and controllers.

