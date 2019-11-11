Twitter is proposing a handful of new features designed to help its users spot “synthetic” or “manipulated” media.

The social networking giant last month announced plans to implement a new policy around media assets that have been altered in a way to mislead the public, and today heralds the first draft proposal alongside a public consultation period as it refines the rules and how they’re enforced.

“When you come to Twitter to see what’s happening in the world, we want you to have context about the content you’re seeing and engaging with,” noted Twitter’s VP of trust and safety Del Harvey, in a blog post. “Deliberate attempts to mislead or confuse people through manipulated media undermine the integrity of the conversation.”

Deepfakes

With the growing sophistication of technology, it has become easier to manipulate media such as photos, audio clips, and videos to falsely represent individuals or groups. In particular, the rise of AI-powered “deep fake” videos have become a specific concern in terms of how public figures such as politicians can be wrongly shown to be doing or saying things to advance a rival’s political agenda. The problem is not limited to Twitter, of course, but as a major mainstream communications and news conduit, it is particularly susceptible to being targeted by nefarious actors.

Twitter has proposed a definition of “synthetic and manipulated media” as:

…any photo, audio, or video that has been significantly altered or fabricated in a way that intends to mislead people or changes its original meaning.

The San Francisco-based company has published a draft resolution of what it plans to do if it detects a tweet with such manipulated content contained inside, which will include automatically placing a message next to the offending tweet informing users that the content may not be legitimate or is in some way misleading. Additionally, it may warn people before they engage with such a tweet (i.e. “like” or “retweet” it) that the content may not be authentic, and even link to reputable third-party sources to explain why it is believed that the content is synthetic.

However, Twitter said it may only remove such content if it could “threaten someone’s physical safety or lead to other serious harm,” according to Harvey. In other words, Twitter will not remove manipulated content that perpetuates a falsity around any high-profile political figure.

It is worth stressing here that that this is just a draft proposal, and Twitter is actively soliciting feedback from the public on its plans. Indeed, a questionnaire running from today through November 27 specifically asks whether photos and video that have been deliberately altered to mislead people should: “be removed, even if it puts the responsibility on Twitter to decide.”

So Twitter could still back-pedal slightly on this if the feedback it garners strongly indicates that manipulated content should be removed — with Twitter serving as the de facto arbitrator.

“We’ll review the input we’ve received, make adjustments, and begin the process of incorporating the policy into the Twitter Rules, as well as train our enforcement teams on how to handle this content,” Harvey said. “We will make another announcement at least 30 days before the policy goes into effect.”

Twitter is also calling for the more technically-minded to get in touch with it to build new tools that can automatically detect synthetic and manipulated media.