Formlabs has launched a new dental business division to enable dentists to 3D-print their own dental prosthetics, such as crowns, bridges, and dentures.

Formlabs Dental wants to strengthen ties between dentists and the labs that create these prosthetics to encourage dentists to embrace the world of digital dentistry through 3D printing technology.

Somerville, Massachusetts-based Formlabs said its 3D printers are already the most-installed 3D printers at dental labs, according to a survey by Key Group. The company also said its new division has a team of dental professionals dedicated to providing the best 3D printing solutions.

The new Form 3B printer and platform will offer the next generation of dental materials, a dedicated service team, and software to help streamline workflows. I asked if you would be able to get your dentures in the same day, while you wait in the office. A spokesperson replied, “It wouldn’t be a same-day print situation, but it is exponentially faster than current denture production processes, enabling patients to get their new teeth faster than ever before.”

Image Credit: Formlabs

“Since [the launch of] the Form 2, 3D printing adoption within the dental industry has increased significantly,” said Jay Burton, an orthodonist at SmileMaker Orthodontics, in a statement. “By bringing down the cost for entry, Formlabs revolutionized the dental market. Today’s announcement of the Form 3B will continue to grow the technology’s adoption and help to provide dental products you’d be proud to deliver. The incredibly accurate Form 3B produces crisp and consistent dental parts, and Dental ServicePlan provides the confidence to go digital.”

Formlabs has over 50 materials scientists and print process engineers to back its dental products. Seven dental materials are available to be used on the Form 3B printer, including in-house developed biocompatible SurgicalGuide Resin.

Formlabs is also now offering four new shades in the dentures material library. The company continues to improve and launch new print settings for its legacy Dental SG and Dental LT materials. This one printer allows for a growing list of more than 10-plus dental applications, and users can switch seamlessly between a library of resins with a cartridge system.

Image Credit: Formlabs

Each application is validated and tested by a team of dental experts to ensure quality and accuracy. The 3D printers can make crowns and bridges, aligners and retainers, diagnostic models, surgical guides, occlusal splints, patterns for casting and pressing, dentures, and other objects.

The division also has a team of people to help dentists develop self-serve solutions and specialized trainings.

“When patients visit the dentist, they want a fast, customized solution for their teeth,” said Formlabs cofounder and CEO Max Lobovsky in a statement. “Our new Form 3B printer is uniquely tailored to seamlessly digitize, streamline, and expedite workflow so dentists and technicians can focus on providing patients with the outcomes they expect and deserve. We have already touched the lives of over hundreds of thousands of patients, having printed 13 million dental parts on the Form 2 and, with the launch of Form 3B, aim to expand that reach even further to ensure all dental care providers can bring an exceptional level of attention to their patients.”

In addition to dentists, Formlabs targets engineers, designers, and manufacturers.