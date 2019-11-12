We don’t know when Overwatch 2 is coming, but it’ll won’t be soon. However, Overwatch fans are still getting some love from Blizzard Entertainment, including the start today of a new event celebrating the healer Mercy.

Overwatch launched in 2016. The team-based shooter is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. The game has attracted over 50 million players, and new events like this helps to keep fans them engaged.

Mercy’s Recall Challenge rewards players with new cosmetics. Winning three games gets you a player icon, winning six unlocks two sprays, and winning three grants the new Dr. Ziegler skin for the character.

But Mercy fans get another surprise for this event: lore! Blizzard has also introduced a new short story that you can read here. It’s called “Valkyrie,” and it gives us our best look at the character yet. Mercy has been a big part of Overwatch since launch, but we haven’t learned much about her until now.

The reveal cinematic for Overwatch 2 shows that Mercy is joining the new version of team of heroes (also called Overwatch) that forms during the video, so the character will be continue to be important to the game’s story when the sequel launches.

Also, cosmetics from Overwatch will carry over to Overwatch 2, so unlocking the new Mercy goodies now will mean you can use them in the sequel later.