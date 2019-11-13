Epic Games has officially launched Battle Breakers today for PC and mobile.

Battle Breakers is a tactical role-playing game. The title had a soft launch in select countries back in 2017. Now the free-to-play game is available for everyone.

This is the first game Epic has released since launching Fortnite, the battle royale game that has become a phenomenon. Fortnite has attracted over 250 million players.

Expectations for Battle Breakers will probably be a bit smaller. The title comes from a small team at Epic. It will, however, support cross-platform play between the PC and mobile versions.

If you want to play the game on PC, you can download it through the Epic Games Store launcher.