Doors are both closing and opening in the game-development business today. Developer Human Head Studios is shutting down today after just launching Rune II on PC earlier this week. Human Head produced the original Prey and supported blockbusters like BioShock Infinite and Batman: Arkham Origins. But that company is dissolving. And in its place, Bethesda Softworks is launching a new studio with the Human Head team called Roundhouse Studios.

Roundhouse creative director Chris Rhinehart said that Human Head was no longer viable. And the team wanted to stay together, and that led them into the embrace of the Skyrim publisher. With the help of Bethesda, everyone from the now defunct Human Head will continue to have a job if they choose to come along.

“Sadly, we had to wind down the business of Human Head Studios and close its doors, which was particularly devastating due to the passion and creativity of the team we’d assembled,” said Rhinehart. “We reached out to our friends at Bethesda for help, and they saw that same creativity and passion in our team. With the formation of Roundhouse Studios, Bethesda offered every employee of Human Head a position at the new company. We are excited our team will remain together, pursuing the work we love, as part of a company we already know and admire.”

Bethesda now has a new studio with a proven record of shipping games

For its part, this move adds Roundhouse to a roster of developers that includes Bethesda Game Studios, MachineGames, Arkane Studios, and id Software.

“While sorry to hear of their challenges as Human Head Studios, we were excited by the opportunity to bring under the Bethesda umbrella this talented, established development team,” Bethesda development boss Todd Vaughn said. “We are delighted that the entire staff will remain together and is now part of the Bethesda family.”

Meanwhile, Rune II is available on the Epic Games Store for $30. Epic published Rune II. So it’s unlikely that the game will show up on other platforms without some extra work from Human Head. Whether or not that had anything to do with the closure is unclear. I’ve reached out to Human Head for more information about what led to the end of the studio.

For now, however, the former Human Head staff should continue to get paychecks. They will also get to keep making games together. So that is likely a win for many of the people involved.