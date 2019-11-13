John Carmack is stepping down from his full-time position as chief technology officer at Facebook’s Oculus virtual reality division. Carmack said in a Facebook post that he will be a “consulting CTO” going forward.

Carmack started at Oculus in 2013 as CTO and helped popularize the movement to bring consumer VR back to the masses with modern technology. He started at Facebook after the social media company acquired Oculus for $2 billion in 2014. And he weathered a lawsuit between ZeniMax, which bought his old company id Software, and Facebook over the ownership of the VR technology that Carmack worked on with Oculus cofounder Palmer Luckey.

Long considered one of the greatest minds working in game development, Carmack cofounded id Software, maker of the seminal first-person shooter games such as Wolfenstein, Doom, and Quake. He was an evangelist for mobile VR and spearheaded development of Oculus’ involvement in the Samsung Gear VR and other mobile VR tech.

At Oculus, Carmack was known for his extemporaneous, free-wheeling, two-hour keynote speeches about VR in which he held engineers and programmers (but practically no one else) spellbound with his knowledge about VR. He also gave his time freely, going around the event and answering questions from people from the VR community who surrounded him.

In his post, Carmack said he is going to work on artificial general intelligence. His departure from Oculus, if it really is that, is a blow to VR, which has struggled to get a mainstream audience.

Here’s what Carmack wrote: