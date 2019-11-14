Microsof’ts X019 event today in London featured a ton of announcements, trailers, and news. Mircosoft showed off so much, that it could be hard to keep up.

Or maybe you just missed the show entirely. Well, we’ve gathered everything that Microsoft talked about at the show here, which includes the first look at a bunch of new games, including new projects from Obsidian and Rare.

Obisdian’s first game as a Microsoft studio has a four kids trying to survive in a backyard, which doesn’t sound too difficult until you learn that they’ve been shrunken to the size of ants. Yes, it gives off some major Honey, I Shrunk the Kids vibes.

Rare is working on a new IP for Microsoft. We don’t know much about the project yet, but Rare says that it “allows for new ways to play in a natural and magical world.”

Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft’s cloud-streaming game service will be available for Windows 10 devices in 2020. Project xCloud is also adding 50 new games, including Devil May Cry V and Tekken 7.

Bleeding Edge

We got a new trailer for Ninja Theory’s team-based, hero-focused combat game. It is coming out on March 24.

Tell Me Why is a new narrative-based game from Dontnod Entertainment, the makers of Life is Strange. It launches next summer.

Microsoft gave us our first look at gameplay for the anticipated real-time strategy game sequel, which takes place in the Medieval era. Age of Empires II HD also released today.

Sea of Thieves update

The Seabound Soul comes as a free update to the multiplayer pirate game on November 20. It adds firebombs as new ammo and a new quest for friends to tackle together.

West of Dead

Image Credit: Microsoft

Announced at the show, West of Dead is a top-down action game that has you playing as a cowboy. It also stars Ron Perlman, so that’s awesome.

Rust

Image Credit: Steam

The popular survival game is coming to Xbox One in 2020.

KartRider Drift

Microsoft is getting a kart racing game in 2020, and it is coming first to Xbox One. It will also be free-to-play. The title will have a lot of customization options for the racers and their karts. A closed beta starts on December 5.

The tactical-RPG will come out on May 19, 2020. InXile studio head Brian Fargo promises that this will be the biggest game in the franchise.

Halo Reach is coming to The Master Chief Collection

The Master Chief Collection includes most Halo games, but not all of them. On December 3, the collection gets 2010’s Halo Reach, the last entry in the shooter franchise that Bungie created.

More than 50 new games are coming to the subscription service. This includes three Yakuza games, marking the franchise’s first Xbox appearance. A bunch of games from the Final Fantasy series are also coming to Game Pass in 2020, including Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy IX, Final Fantasy XII, and Final Fantasy XV.

ID@Xbox

Microsoft showed off a lengthy montage of indie games coming to its platform, and you can watch it above.

Kingdom Hearts

Image Credit: Square Enix

The Kingdom Hearts collections that have included all of the games in franchise leading up to Kingdom Hearts III are coming to Xbox One. These had been exclusive to PlayStation 4. Kingdom Hearts III is also getting a new demo today.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

We got to see a new trailer for the revival of the popular plane simulator franchise.

Planet Coaster

Image Credit: Microsoft

The hit theme park creation and simulator game is coming to Xbox One next summer.

The Artful Escape

This is a new 2D game staring a guitar-wielding teenager. It is from Annapurna Games and is coming out in 2020.

CrossfireX

The team-based military shooter got a new trailer at the show. This is the franchise’s first launch for consoles, and it will be free-to-play.

This is a new narrative-based game from Annapurna. It has a bit of a Twins Peak vibe.

Minecraft Dungeons

The Minecraft spin-off game comes out in April. It is a multiplayer, action role-playing game take on the franchise.