Luigi’s Mansion 3 may have come out on October 31, but it still managed to be the third best-selling game in the U.S. for the month. That’s according to market analyst The NPD Group.

Luigi’s latest spooky adventure was also the best-selling Switch game for October. It also had the best debut month for any entry in the franchise, beating the original Luigi’s Mansion.

The first Luigi’s Mansion was a launch game for the GameCube back in November 2001. Its first sequel, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, came out for the 3DS in 2013.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 wasn’t the only new Switch game to chart. Ring Fit Adventure was No. 10 on The NPD Group’s October list. The Switch was also the month’s best-selling console.

And if you’re wondering what the month’s best-selling game was, that honor goes (unsurprisingly) to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.