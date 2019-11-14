Consumer spending on video games was not as bleak as it looks on the page. Gaming fans in the United States spent $1.03 billion on hardware, new full game software, and accessories, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. While this is down 34% from last October, 2018 was an outlier due to the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 and four weeks of Call of Duty sales.

October 2019 was actually above average, with strong sales performances from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Outer Worlds, and Luigi’s Mansion 3. Here are the full results:

October 2019 Dollar Sales Oct’18 Oct’19 Change Total Video Game Sales $1.57b $1.03b -34% Video Games Hardware $307m $182m -41% PC & Video Games Software (PC, Console and Portable; Physical and Full Game Digital Formats from the STEAM, PlayStation and Xbox platforms) $983m $620m -22% Video Games Accessories & Game Cards $277m $231m -4%

“October 2019 tracked spending across video game hardware, software, accessories, and game cards totaled $1.03 billion,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. “That’s the second highest total for an October month this decade, trailing only the record setting $1.57 billion in October 2018.”

While 2019 was mostly keeping pace with 2018 through September, the former was always going to fall behind the latter in October. Most years, including this one, don’t have a game like Red Dead Redemption 2. And Call of Duty: Black Ops IV launched in early October 2018. Modern Warfare, meanwhile, launched halfway through the NPD’s reporting period.

So as expected, 2019’s year-to-date sales are down significantly from the previous comparable period.

“Year-to-date spending across tracked video game hardware, software, accessories, and game cards has fallen 10 percent when compared to 2018, to $9.3 billion,” said Piscatella.

Let’s get to the software charts.

Software

NPD tracks physical sales at retailers, but it also gets digital data directly from publishers. But not every company participates. For example, Nintendo doesn’t share its first-party sales, and Activision Blizzard does not provide its Battle.net sales.

These charts are sorted by dollar sales — not number of units sold.

Top 20 best-selling games of October in the U.S.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 The Outer Worlds Luigi’s Mansion 3* Madden NFL 20 NBA 2K20 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint WWE 2K20 FIFA 20 Borderlands 3 Ring Fit Adventure The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening* Mario Kart 8* Minecraft# Grand Theft Auto V Mortal Kombat 11 Overwatch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Code Vein Red Dead Redemption II The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*

* Digital sales not included

# Digital sales only include Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Again, the comparison to 2018 is rough, but Piscatella notes that this is one of the best-performing Octobers ever.

“Dollar sales of tracked video game software declined 37 percent in October versus a year ago, to $620 million,” said Piscatella. “Despite this decline, October 2019 tracked software sales represent the third highest total ever achieved for an October month, trailing only October 2008 and October 2018.”

For the whole year, the bright spot is software for Nintendo Switch.

“Year-to-date dollar sales of tracked video game software are down 7 percent, to $4.5 billion,” said Piscatella. “Gains in sales of Nintendo Switch software sales have been offset by declines across all other platforms.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The latest Call of Duty is keeping that franchise’s momentum going strong.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare debuts as the best-selling game of October 2019, and is now the best-selling game of 2019 year to date,” said Piscatella. “This is the 12th consecutive year a Call of Duty game has ranked as the best-selling game of its release month. Call of Duty remains the best-selling video game franchise in U.S. tracked history by dollar sales.”

Luigi’s Mansion 3

“Luigi’s Mansion 3 was the third best-selling game of October, while also being the month’s best-selling game on Nintendo Switch,”said Piscatella. “Luigi’s Mansion 3 set a new launch month franchise sales record, besting the previous high set by Luigi’s Mansion.”

Fighting games in 2019

“Year-to-date sales of fighting genre games are at an all-time high, with genre sales 11 percent higher than the previous year-to-date high set in 2015,” said Piscatella. “Both Mortal Kombat 11 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have significantly contributed to that success.”

The 10 best-selling games of 2019 so far

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019

NBA 2K20

Madden NFL 20

Borderlands 3

Mortal Kombat 11

Kingdom Hearts III

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Anthem

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*

Grand Theft Auto V

The 10 best-selling games of the last 12 months

Red Dead Redemption II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

NBA 2K20

Madden NFL 20

Borderlands 3

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K19

Battlefield V

Xbox One

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Madden NFL 20

The Outer Worlds

NBA 2K20

Borderlands 3

WWE 2K20

FIFA 20

Grand Theft Auto V

Gears 5

PlayStation 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019

The Outer Worlds

NBA 2K20

Madden NFL 20

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

WWE 2K20

FIFA 20

Borderlands 3

Mortal Kombat 11

Grand Theft Auto V

Nintendo Switch

Luigi’s Mansion 3*

Ring Fit Adventure

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening*

Mario Kart 8*

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*

Overwatch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt*

Super Mario Maker 2*

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*

Nintendo 3DS