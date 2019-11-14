The NPD Group’s report for U.S. game sales in October included an interesting nugget about the PlayStation 4‘s success. The system has had the third-best first six years for any U.S. console, trailing only the PlayStation 2 and Wii.

The PS4 launched on November 15, 2013. It became a fast hit, and strong first-party exclusives like Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and God of War have kept the machine popular. Around the world, Sony has sold over 102.8 million PlayStation 4 consoles so far.

For its first six years in the U.S., the PS4 is only behind the PS2 and Wii. The PS2 is the best-selling system of all time, moving over 155 million machines. The PS4 has sold more consoles around the world than the Wii already did in its lifetime (Nintendo sold about 101.63 million Wiis).

Sales for the PS4 are slowing down, though. This year has not been as flush with exclusives as 2018, and Sony is getting ready for the launch of PlayStation 5 later next year.