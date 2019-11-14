Rare gave the world its first look at the developer’s newest game, Everwild, during today’s X019 event.

“The Everwild team is focused on building an experience that allows for new ways to play in a natural and magical world,” Rare studio head Craig Duncan details on an Xbox Wire post. “The development team, led by executive producer Louise O’Connor, is creating something truly original and incredibly special that aims to be more than just a new IP. Everwild will give you memorable, engaging, and meaningful experiences for players everywhere to share. We cannot wait to share more with you in the future.”

O’Connor has worked at Rare for over 20 years. We don’t know much about Everwild. The project looks to be early in development, but it does feature a beautiful, colorful fantasy world. It also looks like another multiplayer title for Rare.

Rare is the studio behind Nintendo classics like Donkey Kong Country, Banjo Kazooie, and Conker’s Bad Fur Day. Microsoft acquired Rare in 2002. Rare’s last project, Sea of Thieves, is an online multiplayer pirate game. It was also the company’s last new IP.

Rare is still supporting the live experience. A new free update for Seas of Thieves, called The Seabound Soul, comes out on November 20.