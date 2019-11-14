Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now on Steam and consoles. But it’s also coming to the Epic Games Store. This announcement comes as part of a surprise Fortnite event that brings the Star Wars universe to Epic’s battle royale shooter.

Around the time that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order launched, a Star Destroyer ship from Star Wars appeared in the sky over Fortnite’s map. It’s unclear if anything else is going to happen, but Epic is, of course, already adding cosmetics. Fortnite now has a full Stormtrooper armor set that players can wear during matches. You can get that character skin by purchasing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order through the Epic Games Store.

No word yet on whether Epic plans to add the “I’m Han Solo” dance from Kinect Star Wars, but it absolutely should.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is not exclusive to Epic Games Store on PC. Epic isn’t even paying to keep it off of Steam. The game is the first new EA game to launch on Steam and Origin at the same time in eight years.

The Imperial army has arrived. The Imperial Stormtrooper is scouting the Island. Grab him in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/SKhZJ4Orcz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 15, 2019

But this move is definitely an example of Epic flexing its muscle. While it’s not necessarily paying EA for an exclusivity agreement, it is still using the popularity of Fortnite to promote the game. The hundreds of thousands of players who will turn on Fortnite this weekend will see a Star Destroyed in the sky and players wearing a Stormtrooper skin. And that is going to lead many of those fans to look into Fallen Order, which is an excellent game. That could end up with Fortnite fans picking it up on Epic Games Store, which helps both Epic and EA.