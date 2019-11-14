Microsoft revealed the first gameplay trailer for the epic real-time strategy game Age of Empires IV at the X019 fan event today. The development team responsible for the game also got a name: World’s Edge. Xbox veteran Shannon Loftis is heading up that studio.

The gameplay trailer shows off Age of Empires IV’s medieval setting. It also reveals the Mongol and English civilizations that players can guide through conquering the world. The video also highlights the detailed world and battles. The stone cities are alive with citizens going about their day and patrolling soldiers. But when the battle starts, hundreds of units can clash against one another in a fight for supremacy.

You can watch the trailer by clicking play at the top of this story.