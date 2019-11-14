If it wasn’t clear already, Microsoft really wants you to give Xbox Game Pass a try. To ensure you consider jumping aboard this holiday, the company overloaded the pot with sweetener at its X019 event in London today. Game Pass is getting over 50 new games. And the $15-per-month Ultimate tier starts at $1 for the first 3 months while also coming with a ton of bonsues.

Let’s start with those bonuses. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate already includes Xbox Live Gold as well as Game Pass for both PC and console. It’s a great service at $15-per-month, and $1 for 3 months makes it harmless to try. Game Pass also gets you discounts when you go to buy content like expansions or even full games. But Microsoft is adding to the list of goodies through some key partnerships. Ultimate subscribers now get 1 month of EA Access, 3 months of Discord Nitro, and 6 months of Spotify Premium.

EA Access is the Madden and Battlefield publisher’s subscription service for consoles. It gets you a trial version of all EA games. You also get discounts if you decide to continue your save and purchase the full product. EA Access also includes a library of older games as part of its Vault.

Discord Nitro is a subscription for the communication app’s premium features. It enables you to boost your favorite server to unlock more capabilities for an entire community, and you can also have an animated avatar, which is why I subscribe.

And then Spotify Premium is a commercial-free music-streaming service. What’s cool about this is that Xbox One and the Xbox Game Bar app on PC have Spotify integration. This enables you to seamlessly stream music over your gameplay sessions.

So for $1, you are set for most of your subscriptions through December and beyond.

New games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass already has more than 100 games, and Microsoft is planning to add a ton more.

Games coming today

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (PC)

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (console, coming soon to PC)

Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition (PC)

Lego: The Ninjago Movie Videogame (console)

Rage 2 (Console, coming soon to PC)

Remnant: From the Ashes (console)

The Talos Principle (console & PC)

Tracks: The Train Set Game (console & PC)

Games coming this holiday and into 2020

Carrion (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Cris Tales (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Cyber Shadow (console & PC)

Darksiders III (console & PC)

Double Kick Heroes (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Edge of Eternity (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Final Fantasy franchise (console & PC) Final Fantasy VII Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered Final Fantasy IX Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Final Fantasy XIII o Final Fantasy XIII-2 Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Final Fantasy XV



Forager (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Haven (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

It Lurks Below (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Levelhead (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Life Is Strange 2: Episodes 4 & 5 (console)

My Friend Pedro (console/PC)

PHOGS console & PC) – ID@Xbox

She Dreams Elsewhere (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

SkateBIRD (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Streets of Rage 4 (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Scourge Bringer (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Supraland (console) – ID@Xbox

Tekken 7 (console)

Touhou Luna Nights (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

The Escapists 2 (console)

The Red Lantern (console) – ID@Xbox

The Red Strings Club (PC)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (console)

Vambrace: Cold Soul (console & PC)

West of Dead (console & PC)

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Strange Brigade (console)

That’s about 50 additional games heading to Xbox Game Pass. And Microsoft still plans to add all of its first-party releases to the service the day they launch. So expect more from studios like Obsidian and Rare.