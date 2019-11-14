Microsoft detailed its plans for the future of Project xCloud today as part of its X019 presentation in London. The Xbox game-streaming tech is already in preview, and that test is getting more than 50 new games for people to try. But Microsoft also revealed that it’s going to add streaming as an option for everyone in the Xbox ecosystem.

Project xCloud boss Kareem Choundry explained the company’s plan in a blog post.

“In 2020 we will enable gamers to stream from the cloud Xbox games that they already own or will purchase,” writes Choundry. “We will also add game streaming from the cloud to Xbox Game Pass. Gamers will be free to discover, choose, and play their favorite games anywhere and everywhere.”

Coundry and Microsoft didn’t provide many details beyond that. I’ve asked Microsoft to clarify if it is adding streaming at no additional charge to buying a game and subscribing to Game Pass.

In response, it provided me the following statement from an Xbox spokesperson:

“All we can say for now is: We want to offer choice in how players stream games from the cloud. We’ll have more details to share at a later date.”

But Microsoft is positioning streaming as an additive feature to jumping onto Xbox. You can buy games to play on console or PC. And then you can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass to get a huge library of games for $10 per month. And now streaming gives you one more way to enjoy that content on your own terms.

Microsoft expands its streaming test

While looking ahead to adding streaming to its existing products, Microsoft also revealed its more immediate plans for Project xCloud. The technology is in a testing phase on phones right now to a closed group.

Now, Microsoft is expanding that test to include more people. A new wave of invites is going out today, November 14. And now is the time to get in because the preview is getting a deluge of games for players to test. In 2020, xCloud Preview is expanding beyond the U.S., the U.K., and South Korea. Microsoft is planning to add Canada, India, Japan, and Western Europe at that time.

“Expanding to additional markets over time is an important step in our journey to delight the 2 billion gamers in the world,” writes Choudry. “We’ll have more details to share soon on when and how to register.”

The Project xCloud Preview is also going to move to additional devices.

“Next year, we’ll bring Project xCloud to Windows 10 PCs,” writes Choudry. “And [we] are collaborating with a broad set of partners to make game streaming available on other devices as well.”

Microsoft is even enabling more Bluetooth controllers to work with xCloud — including Sony’s PlayStation 4 gamepad, the DualShock 4.

Project xCloud Preview gets over 50 new Xbox games for testing

Finally, Microsoft is adding more than 50 new games to the Project xCloud Preview. Here’s the full list of games that are available now in the preview’s library:

505 Games

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Avalanche Studios

The Hunter: Call of the Wild

Bandai Namco

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Rad

Soulcalibur VI

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Tekken 7

Bigben Interactive

WRC 7

Capcom

Devil May Cry 5

Codemasters

F1 2019

Curve Digital

For the King

Devolver Digital

Absolver

EA

Madden NFL 20

Fatshark Games

Vermintide 2

Focus Home Interactive

Vampyr

Funcom

Conan Exiles

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

IO Interactive

Hitman

Klei Entertainment

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Koch Media

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Krafton

Tera

Mad Dog Games LLC

World War Z

Pearl Abyss

Black Desert Online

Rebellion

Sniper Elite 4

Sega

Puyo Puyo Champions

Square Enix

Just Cause 4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition”

World of Final Fantasy Maxima

Studio Wildcard

Ark: Survival Evolved

Take-Two Interactive

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

WWE 2K20

Team17

Overcooked

Yoku’s Island Express

THQ Nordic

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Darksiders 3

tinyBuild

Hello Neighbor

Unknown Worlds

Subnautica

Wargaming

World of Tanks: Mercenaries

World of Warships: Legends

Xbox Game Studios