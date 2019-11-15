(Reuters) — Three of Apple’s former top semiconductor executives in charge of iPhone chips have founded a startup to design processors for datacenters, aiming to take on current industry leaders Intel and Advanced Micro Devices.

Nuvia was founded by Gerard Williams III, Manu Gulati, and John Bruno in early 2019 and is developing a processor code-named Phoenix. The company on Friday said it raised $53 million from Dell Technologies Capital and several Silicon Valley firms, which will help it expand from 60 employees to about 100 by the end of this year.

The company’s founders, backers, and plans have not been previously reported.

Williams left Apple this spring after more than nine years as chief architect for all Apple central processors and systems-on-a-chip. Gulati spent eight years at Apple working on mobile systems-on-a-chip, and Bruno spent five years in Apple’s platform architecture group. Gulati and Burno also worked for Alphabet’s Google before coming to Nuvia.

At Nuvia, the group’s goal is to take the lessons learned designing powerful chips for small, battery-powered devices such as iPhones and apply them to large, electricity-hungry datacenter servers. The founders aim to make a chip that is faster, more power-efficient, and more secure than existing datacenter processors, Williams told Reuters.