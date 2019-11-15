Grinding Gear Games announced Path of Exile 2 today, a sequel to its hit online action role-playing game. The reveal came during ExileCon, which is taking place in Auckland, New Zealand.

The original Path of Exile came out back in 2013. Many Diablo fans saw it as an alternative to Diablo III, a game that some felt strayed too far from Diablo II’s formula. Path of Exile is also free-to-play using what it calls “ethical microtransactions” in which is charges for cosmetics that don’t spenders any in-game advantages.

Path of Exile 2’s announcement comes at an interesting time, as Blizzard just announced Diablo IV earlier this month. The two games could end up competing with each other.

The sequel will offer new seven-act campaign, but the original campaign from the first Path of Exile will also be available, along with the content from its expansions. Path of Exile 2 is also adding a new skill system, improvements to the game engine, and new classes.

Neither title has a release date, although Grinding Gear Games that even a beta isn’t likely to start for Path of Exile 2 until late in 2020.