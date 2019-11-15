I have begun my journey as a padawan. And it’s fun. I’ve played the beginning of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the new video game from Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts.

I’ve been looking forward to this game for a while, and the beginning of the journey doesn’t disappoint. It starts in the middle of the story, after the Jedi have been defeated by the Emperor’s forces.

You play as Cal Kestis (played by Cameron Monaghan), a Jedi warrior who has gone into hiding as the Empire scours the galaxy to destroy the Jedi Order.

Chased by the Inquisition’s Second Sister, Cal eventually teams up with Cere, a former Jedi Master (played by Debra Wilson), and Greez, the grumpy pilot of the Stinger Mantis (voiced by Daniel Roebuck). You have to shake off the pursuers and make the galaxy safe again. I’ve given the game a start, but my colleague Jeff Grubb has completed the game.

In the beginning, you have to do an awful lot of jumping around to get you accustomed to the game controls. And the lightsaber battles are introduced in an exciting way. I’m pretty early in my gameplay, but I’m expecting this title to be one of the best of the holiday season.