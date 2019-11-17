Capcom has announced Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, which will come out on February 14 for PlayStation 4 and PC.

The Champion Edition of Street Fighter V will include most of the DLC Capcom has released for the fighter, excluding fighting Chance costumes, brand collaboration costumes, and Capcom Pro Tour DLC. This version will include 40 characters, 34 stages, and over 200 costumes.

Champion Edition will also add Gill as a new character for the game. Gill was originally the boss of Street Fighter III. Gill will also be available to those who own the normal version of Street Fighter V starting in December.

The original version of Street Fighter V released in 2016. It has sold over 3.7 million copies.