Presented by Microsoft Azure

30% of IoT projects fail in the proof-of-concept stage. That’s because it’s treated as an off-the shelf, install-and-go solution. When business leaders jump to the integration stage without a technology roadmap, without a plan for the company’s technology future state and leadership buy-in, their IoT project becomes a statistic.

Rolling out an IoT solution requires a complex cultural adoption process that cannot be skimmed over, significant investment in teams with the broad talent bench that integrating IoT enterprise-wide demands, and a broad range of stakeholders from every line of business to create cross-functional structures.

IoT isn’t just technology — it’s business transformation. Here’s how to create an industrial-strength foundation to launch your strategy from.

