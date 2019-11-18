Google announced tonight that its Stadia cloud-gaming service will launch on November 19 (yes, Tuesday) with 22 titles, up from just 12 last week.

I’m not sure what changed so fast to allow Google to add 10 more titles, but last week’s announcement of just 12 titles was greeted as a pathetic line-up. Now Stadia has a much broader set of games to please more gamers.

“Alongside our publisher and developer partners, we’ve been working around the clock on getting ready for Stadia’s launch, and we are adding more incredible titles to our day one launch line-up,” the Stadia team said in an email. “Gamers will have a total of 22 titles available to choose from to experience Stadia for the first time on Tuesday, with more games coming by the end of the year.”

In addition, gamers will be able to claim both Destiny 2: The Collection and Samurai Shodown as part of the November Stadia Pro subscription.

Stadia’s day one titles include:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2

Destiny 2: The Collection (available in Stadia Pro)

Farming Simulator 2019

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Grid 2019

Gylt

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Red Dead Redemption 2

Samurai Shodown (available in Stadia Pro)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Thumper

Tomb Raider 2013

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Additional games expected to be playable on Stadia by the end of the year include Borderlands 3, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Dragon Ball: Xenoverse and Darksiders Genesis.

There are many more titles that have been announced as coming to Stadia in 2020 including Doom: Eternal, WatchDogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters and Cyberpunk 2077.