Valve has announced that it will reveal Half-Life: Alyx this Thursday on November 19 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

We’re excited to unveil Half-Life: Alyx, our flagship VR game, this Thursday at 10am Pacific Time. Can’t wait to share it with all of you! pic.twitter.com/BupFCxSrTw — Valve (@valvesoftware) November 18, 2019

This is Valve’s flagship VR title. The company has been a big proponent of the technology, working on the VR collection of minigames The Lab and its own high-end headset, the Valve Index.

This will also be the first new title in the Half-Life series since the launch of Half-Life 2: Episode II back in 2007. That title ended with a cliffhanger, so we could finally get some resolution.

Alyx Vance was an important character in Half-Life 2 and its episodes, serving as the next most important character after hero Gordon Freeman. And unlike Gordon, Alyx is not a silent protagonist.

We don’t know what kind of game this will be, but every other title in the franchise has been a first-person shooter. We also don’t know if Half-Life: Alyx will be playable outside of VR.