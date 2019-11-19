Quantic Dream announced today that Detroit: Become Human will be coming to PC on December 12, and it will be available on Epic Games Store.

Detroit: Become Human originally came out for PlayStation 4 as an exclusive on May 25, 2018. The story-based game has sold over 3.2 million copies. Coming to PC will expand its potential audience.

Sony Interactive Entertainment published the PS4 version, but Quantic Dream is publishing the PC port itself. It is also another PC release to choose Epic Games Store as its home. Epic’s digital storefront has become a competitor for Valve’s Steam, luring game makers by giving them a bigger share of sales.

Our review of Detroit: Become Human praised the title’s story and acting, although we found fault with its controls.

Another current PS4 exclusive, Death Stranding, is coming to PC next year, although it will be available on Epic Games Store and Steam.