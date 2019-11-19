Presented by Nutanix

Desktop as a service (DaaS) and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is disrupting end user computing, with companies like Google and Microsoft getting into the mix.

A decade ago IT leaders launched a major initiative: continuous datacenter modernization to reduce complexity, improve simplicity, and lower costs. In 2020, the hyperconnected world means that IT departments need to add one more consideration to the mix.

Just like consumers have begun to expect instant gratification, from Amazon to Postmates, business users and their customers are increasingly demanding to be delighted at every turn. Users expect instant access to services; they want ten clicks to launch an IT service or purchase to be turned into a single click; they want days or weeks of waiting to be reduced to just minutes to optimize and update environments; and they want multiple consoles, services, and platforms be merged into a single pane of glass.

In response, the role of IT has changed dramatically, and so has the technology. The next 10 years will be all about the hybrid cloud, driving agility and helping companies infinitely scale their computing resources efficiently and securely, and supporting end-user computing (EUC) environments. That includes both virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, which are rapidly replacing physical desktops and laptops in many workplaces.

Virtual desktops can be deployed from an on-prem data center leveraging an installed broker, or from an external (public or managed/hosted private) cloud via a managed broker. These solutions enable your organization to deliver new applications to your employees using a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, more easily support bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and choose-your-own device (CYOD) initiatives and increase security from end to end.

This is the year to launch an EUC deployment or refresh the technology stacks for existing EUC to deliver a better end-user experience and expand EUC benefits to more users, but there are significant hurdles to scale in 2020.

That includes poor user experience when scaling, with EUC projects not meeting end-user requirements or experiencing performance problems. End-users are frequently frustrated by failures, lack of disaster recovery, and malware and other security threats. Initial pilots can also take a long time, and scaling to production takes even longer, making updates to the environment slow, and often frustrating both your end users and your IT department.

On the IT side, there’s often significant overhead, and personnel costs can be high. Your IT specialists might be spending hundreds of hours every quarter managing infrastructure, and scaling costs can be unpredictable.

How do you tackle these challenges going into 2020, to leverage EUC, VDI, and DaaS solutions? Centralized management of your desktop fleet is a huge asset for both your IT department and your demanding users, making it significantly easier to manage a large number of desktops within your organization, meet user expectations, and, when you do it right, reduce the need for specialized IT resources on your staff, boost efficiency, and lower costs.

The best practices required when launching or updating your EUC deployment in 2020, how to prepare your IT department for the next evolutions in DaaS and VDI technology, and more.

