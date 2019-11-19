Blizzard Entertainment has released a major update for Battlegrounds, the newest mode for its popular digital card game Hearthstone.

Battlegrounds takes inspiration from the emerging auto chess genre. It has been available in open beta since November 12, and this is the biggest update the mode has gotten since it’s been playable.

Blizzard is adding four new heroes: Sindragosa, Sir Finley Mrrgglton, Brann Bronzebeard, and Elise Starseeker. Four other heroes will be rotated out of Battlegrounds: King Mukla, Giantfin, Millificent Manastorm, and Lich Baz’hial.

Mukla and Manastorm have been two of the more powerful heroes so far, while Giantfin and Baz’hial have been two of the weakest. Blizzard said that the four removed heroes may return at a later time.

The following minions will be receiving balances in the update:

Primalfin Lookout — Moved from Tavern Tier 5 to Tavern Tier 4.

Voidlord — Moved from Tavern Tier 6 to Tavern Tier 5.

Junkbot — Moved from Tavern Tier 4 to Tavern Tier 5.

Coldlight Seer — Moved from Tavern Tier 3 to Tavern Tier 2.

Blizzard is making these changes to make demons and murlocs more powerful, while making mechs a bit weaker. Beasts come out of the update unscathed.

You can find more details about the new heroes and the update here.